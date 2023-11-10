Several city agencies working to address crime at SE Baltimore intersection

BALTIMORE — All Mike Ball wants to do is take his newborn daughter for a walk in her stroller, with peace of mind.

"You have a nice day, and you wanna go out and push her around, and see the neighborhood, - well, let's avoid this intersection, let's avoid this, you shouldn't have to have that," Ball said.

The intersection that he says is giving the community the most trouble is the one on Eastern Avenue and Imla Street in the Bayview section of Southeast Baltimore.

Problems started over a year ago, after Royal Farms closed up shop at this location.

The company found a new tenant, but the lot needs to be re-zoned, which can be a lengthy process.

"And in the meantime, we have what we've coined as - the abandonimium."

Ball says the spot became a hotbed of illegal activity.

In response, Royal Farms has put up a fence around the lot, and installed cameras that are monitored remotely. The camera system also includes audio warnings, telling passersby the area is being surveilled.

Although the problems started with the closed Royal Farms location, the issues soon spilled over to businesses across the street, including outside the 7/11 and a liquor store.

Some of the issues brought to city leaders include drug use, homeless encampments, and people hanging around drinking to the point of passing out.

"We've had a homicide happen here that would've never happened five, 10, 15 years ago. So it's just been a slow rolling creep on this intersection of issues," Ball said.

A 21 year-old was shot and killed outside of the 7/11 back in April.

Baltimore Police are aware of this problem area. Councilman Zeke Cohen asked several city agencies to physically get together with him at the intersection and talk about solutions.

That includes police, the housing department, health department, the liquor board, and the department of transportation.

As the former president of the Bayview Community Association, Ball has been let down before.

"I'm not pointing the finger at anybody, I'm just saying, we've heard this before from many people - that we're gonna convene, and we're gonna have people down here. It looks like people are doing things, but then the status quo is kind of kept and maybe we get some cameras. Not a lot happens to really change it," Ball said.

There's a hearing on the re-zoning proposal on November 28.

Royal Farms says it's hoping to expedite the process to make way for new business, and as Ball hopes, less crime.

Below is Royal Farms' full statement: