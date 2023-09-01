September 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
Mikey Seitz/WMAR-2 News
File photo of Baltimore Police cruiser at crime scene.
Posted at 12:00 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 00:00:09-04
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 29 homicides and 49 non-fatal shootings in August 2023
Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Here is September 2023:
