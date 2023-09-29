Off-duty sheriff's deputy shot to death following bar fight in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — An off-duty Howard County Sheriff's deputy was shot to death following a bar fight in Federal Hill Thursday.

It happened around midnight in the 1100 block of S. Charles Street.

The slain deputy was identified as 23-year-old Ryan Demby.

According to the Sheriff's Office the incident started with a verbal argument between bar goers.

At some point shots rang out, leaving Demby dead.

It's unclear if he was directly involved in the altercation. There is no word on whether any suspect(s).

"The Howard County Sheriff's Office is mourning the shocking and tragic loss of an off-duty deputy who was shot and killed in Baltimore last night," the agency said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan's friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff's office family."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

