August 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
Posted at 12:00 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 00:00:17-04
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 20 homicides and 85 non-fatal shootings in July 2023.
READ MORE: Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate
Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Here is August 2023:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.