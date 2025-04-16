Second suspect sentenced to life for deadly shooting at Hollywood, Md. carnival

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A 22-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a shooting at a Hollywood, Maryland carnival, nearly three years ago.

Thomas Moreland is the second suspect convicted for the murder of 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith.

St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office Thomas Moreland



The life-time punishment comes following a five-day jury trial in St. Mary's County.

Devron Ny’Quez Murray was also found guilty, and sentenced to life last May.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Devron Ny’Quez Murray

The July 2022 shooting left a second teen wounded.

Prosecutors said the whole ordeal stemmed from a local rivalry between two groups.

“The Hollywood Carnival is a long-standing community event that families have enjoyed for decades. The Defendant’s vindictive and reckless actions not only devastated the victims and their families but also shattered the sense of safety in our community during what should have been a safe and fun family event,” said St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “This sentence ensures that the Defendant will be held accountable for the terror he inflicted on the entire community.”