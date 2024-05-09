Life for convicted Hollywood carnival killer

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A 20-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting two teens at a carnival in Hollywood, Maryland nearly two years ago.

Last November a St. Mary's County jury convicted 20-year-old Devron Ny’Quez Murray of murdering Syncere Kovey Smith, 16.

Prosecutors said Murray also wounded a 17-year-old.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a rivalry between two groups.

“The Defendant’s actions terrorized and shook our community to its core. I hope this sentence provides justice to all who attended the Carnival and experienced one of the most tragic events in St. Mary’s County, especially for the families of the victims,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “The Defendant’s sentence appropriately reflects the gravity of the senseless acts of violence he committed and his absolute disregard for human life during one of our community’s most cherished events.”

Murray's sentence does not include the chance for parole.