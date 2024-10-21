'S**** the Redskins': Charging documents reveal details of brutal Federal Hill assault

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about a brutal assault that took place in Federal Hill following the Ravens/Commanders game on October 13.

Following the Ravens' victory over the Commanders, a video began circulating on the internet.

The video shows a man in a Ravens jersey, later identified as 24-year-old John Callis, walking up Cross Street when he spotted two 26-year-old men wearing Commanders jerseys.

As the men were walking, one of them heard Callis say 'S**** the Redskins.'

According to charging documents, in passing, Callis turned around and aggressively grabbed one of the victim's right side shoulders while pulling his jersey.

The other victim turned quickly to step in and stop the assault by moving in between them, but Callis began repeatedly punching him in the face.

Callis then began to kick the first victim in the torso before he attempted to rip his jersey off, later turning his attention to the other victim as he attempted to flee.

He then lunged towards a third victim and proceeded to punch him in the face. While trying to move away, Callis grabbed the third victim and pulled him to the ground.

An unidentified woman was seen grabbing Callis in an effort to stop the assault.

One of the victims suffered memory loss, a swollen mouth, bruising in the facial area, and a concussion. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

After the video went viral, police say a flurry of tips came in specifying Callis as the assailant.

Furthermore, they sent what appeared to be a LinkedIn profile page to police as well.

Police went to Callis' place of employment and representatives identified him from the video that was circulating, later calling him and terminating his employment.

After speaking with the victims and observing footage from that night, an arrest warrant was issued for Callis.

Days later, Callis turned himself.

Police believe he fled to Florida when he found out charges were being brought against him.

Now in police custody, he faces one count of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

