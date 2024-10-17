Police: Man wanted in connection to brutal assault of two men wearing Commanders jerseys

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old John Callis, a man accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men wearing Commanders jerseys on Sunday.

The assault was captured on video following the Ravens' 30-23 victory over the Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.

Callis was seen in the video walking down the street and spotting the men in the opposite direction.

He walked towards them and began assaulting them.

Police say he is currently wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.