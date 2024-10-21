Man seen on viral video assaulting Commanders fans turns himself in days after warrant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say John Callis has turned himself in to police custody.

Callis, 24, was seen on video assaulting two men in Commanders jerseys following the Ravens' win against the Washington Commanders in Fells Point.

RELATED: Viral video shows fight between Ravens and Commanders fans

The video shows Callis walking and spotting the fans coming from the opposite direction on Cross Street.

He then began to assault both men.

Police officially issued an arrest warrant for Callis on Thursday.

He is charged with first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

MORE: Man wanted in connection to brutal assault of two men wearing Commanders jerseys