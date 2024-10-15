Viral video shows fight between Ravens and Commanders fans

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after a viral video revealed a fight between Ravens and Commanders fans.

The video, which first appeared on X, shows a man in a Lamar Jackson jersey walking when he passes two people wearing Commanders jerseys.

He then begins assaulting both of the individuals.

The incident occurred after the Ravens' 30-23 victory over the Commanders Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Police say the assault happened near Cross Street in South Baltimore.

They say no reports or calls have been made regarding the assault.

State from Baltimore City Police:

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of a social media video depicting an assault, occurring near Cross Street in our Southern District. Currently, there have been no reports or calls made to police concerning this incident. Detectives are actively investigating the video."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.