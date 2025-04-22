Roberta's House begins planting on rooftop garden on Earth Day

BALTIMORE — On Monday, volunteers got to plant hundreds of plants for a rooftop garden at Roberta's House.

Each plant is aimed at fostering healing and wellness for those who are experiencing loss.

Annette March-Grier is the president of Roberta's House, and she says the garden will play an important role.

"To be part of our program here at Roberta's House for children and families to actually be able to learn about horticulture, to learn about different plantings, to get their hands dirty, and learn how to nurture um healthy living plants," she says.

The garden is already having an impact.

Alison Mack, who was volunteering, says being there to plant around the rooftop is important to her since Roberta's House was once a place of healing for her after her sister passed away.

"This project is near and dear to my heart because it's a place of healing, so the rooftop will be an opportunity for people to come and just rejuvenate, revive, reflect, and all of those things. It's just a part of the healing process," says Mack.

Cathy Allen, founder of Friend Leaves LLC, says providing another space for healing is why she agreed to partner with Roberta's House to make the rooftop garden a reality.

"So we have these beautiful beings here as the backdrop so that visitors and also their clients can come here on the rooftop and receive that rejuvenation. That release that we all are truly striving for in these times," says Allen.

By the time the project is complete, the volunteers will have planted over 1,000 plants and some trees on the rooftop.

Annette March-Grier says she is glad the space is finally getting this transformation.

"The expanded rooftop garden has been a dream and part of the vision since the very beginning," she says.

Grier says she expects the rooftop garden to be completed and open by the middle of May.