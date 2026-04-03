Republican Delegate introduces legislation aiming to expel Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat from the House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Newly introduced legislation aims to expel Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat from the House.

The resolution was filed by Republican Lauren Arikan.

According to reports, Bouchat, who represents a large part of Carroll County in the Maryland House of Delegates, has not been fully attending sessions.

Bouchat would reportedly start his day in Annapolis, mark himself as present, then leave.

In March, Senator Justin Ready (R) and Delegates April Rose (R) and Chris Tomlinson (R) released a letter calling for Bouchat's resignation.

"Delegate Bouchat should resign," Ready said in a social media post. "His admission that he has apparently only been attending session in the morning to record his presence before then leaving Annapolis to run his business deprives the citizens of District 5 of the full representation they deserve. His belief that he should still be paid is even worse."

RELATED: Fellow District 5 lawmakers call on Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat to resign

What makes passing the resolution difficult is the limited time remaining in the legislative session—nine days.

The vote to move the legislation to the rules committee was lopsided: 102-14.

Bouchat cannot be expelled from the House until a rules hearing occurs.

If expelled, Bouchat would become the first person removed for "failure to act" or not performing their duties.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Bouchat's office for comment and is waiting to hear back.