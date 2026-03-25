Fellow District 5 lawmakers call on Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat to resign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat (R), who represents a large part of Carroll County in the Maryland House of Delegates, is being asked to resign by his fellow District 5 delegation.

Senator Justin Ready (R) and Delegates April Rose (R) and Chris Tomlinson (R) released a letter on Wednesday calling for his resignation, "in light of [his] actions and comments."

According to the letter, Bouchat has confirmed that he resigned from his committee assignment in Judiciary.

"Delegate Bouchat should resign," said Ready in a social media post. "His admission that he has apparently only been attending session in the morning to record his presence before then leaving Annapolis to run his business deprives the citizens of District 5 the full representation they deserve. His belief that he should still be paid is even worse."

"He has engaged in odd and counterproductive behavior off and on for the entire term but this latest pronouncement that his participation in the Maryland General Assembly has ended deprives the citizens of District 5 the full representation they deserve," the rest of the District 5 Delegation writes in their letter.

Bouchat is not planning to run for reelection, though his website seems to indicate he intends to run for governor in 2030.

"The job of state legislators does not end with the conclusion of session in April," continued the letter. "There is work all through the year to address citizen concerns and participate in community events and discussions."

You can read the full letter here:

District 5 Call on Bouchat Resignation Letter

We have reached out to Bouchat for a statement but have not yet heard back.