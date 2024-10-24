Report rips lack of DPW supervision, policies, training in wake of worker's death

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Department of Public Works has been under tense scrutiny over unsafe and unsanitary working conditions.

In August an employee named Ronald Silver died on duty of heat exhaustion.

Silver's death followed a highly critical inspector general's report that highlighted poor conditions faced by workers each day.

The report found DPW offices and vehicles often had little to no air conditioning, and a lack of available water, including in bathrooms which only ran hot water.

Outcry led Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to order anindependent reviewconducted by the Conn Maciel Carey

group.

Their findings were released Thursday.

The review determined DPW only had a draft version of a plan to prevent heat related illness at the time of Silver's death, but nothing official, which goes against Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.

One key issue uncovered was the agency had no clear point person responsible for ensuring worker safety, training, and compliance.

This meant no true protocols were in place in the event an employee suffered a heat related emergency.

All that was available is an emergency phone line which most workers said they didn't even know about.

"CMC identified a lack of supervisory training, responsibility, and accountability as one of the common refrains that the firm reported hearing. Supervisors told CMC that they believed it was the responsibility of frontline workers to account for their own safety and security. This issue was compounded by a lack of leadership training, particularly for those individuals who had been promoted from within the ranks of DPW."

In turn, DPW operations weren't adjusted to ensure work safety.

As result supervisors failed to enforce cool down periods or breaks for employees.

This had many straining to finish their work quicker to make their shift shorter.

The review also affirmed the inspector general's findings that DPW facilities and vehicles were not well maintained including with proper climate control.

WMAR-2 News previously reported how workers at some facilities were forced to ask for essentials such as toilet paper.

Workers reportedly expressed distrust of DPW management and fear of retaliation if their safety concerns were raised.

Based off their findings, Conn Maciel Carey made several policy recommendations moving forward.

The main one is finalizing the Heat Illness Prevention Plan, which remains in the works.

Conn Maciel Carey suggests DPW implment a stop-work trigger during portions of the day when the heat index reaches its highest point.

Other recommendations include better safety and wellness training, air conditioned work vehicles and facilities, enhanced emergency protocols, more accountability for supervisors and stricter rules against retaliation.

Mayor Brandon Scott, DPW and the workers union each issued statements in response to the report.

“The release of this independent review marks an important inflection point in our effort to enhance workplace safety for all of Baltimore’s frontline workers,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Many of the recommendations that are outlined in this report go beyond requirements under state or federal law. We will continue to work with all of the relevant stakeholders, including union leadership, partners on the City Council, and with workers themselves to ensure that the City of Baltimore is doing everything in our power to improve worker safety for those who do the hardest, most thankless jobs on behalf of all Baltimoreans. Our hearts continue to be with the family and loved ones of Mr. Ronald Silver. It is my hope that they continue to advocate on behalf of the coworkers that Mr. Silver left behind, as we work together to overcome the historic challenges facing them on the job every day.”

“We are committed to protecting our frontline workers,” said DPW Director Khalil Zaied. “The department has conducted a line-by-line review of the firm’s findings and is taking immediate corrective actions where feasible. Additionally, we have drafted new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for heat-related safety and are evaluating and improving our processes, protocols, and working conditions. These changes represent the first step toward improving our workplace safety culture.”

“The report from the outside law firm validates what we have said since the death of Brother Silver, the City doesn’t have basic heat and emergency protocols," said Patrick Moran, President of AFSCME Maryland Council 3. "Furthermore, days after the tragedy we made clear demands that track with just about all the recommendations from the report. At what point is the City going to actually listen to its front line workers? We need leadership and we need resolution with us, across agencies, now.”

