Mayor announces independent review of DPW's safety practices

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has hired a firm to conduct an independent review of DPW's safety practices.

They've hired Conn Maciel Carey LLP, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm specializing in workplace safety, to conduct a review of DPW’s safety policies, practices, and procedures, specifically as they pertain to heat safety.

This announcement comes from Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting DPW Director Khail Zaied.

The firm starts work this week, with a final set of recommendations expected by the end of September.

After the review is finished, there will be recommendations that improve the safety of all city employees.

Earlier this week, Baltimore City Council announced a hearing focused on the working conditions at DPW following the death of a worker.

The Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee will meet on Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m.