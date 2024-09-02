Family of DPW worker who died on the job pressures the city for answers

BALTIMORE — It’s been one month since Ronald Silver II died while working for DPW.

Now, his family is demanding more from the Department of Public Works and the city.

“This has been a horrific last 30 days for our family,” said Faith Johnson, Silver's mother.

Silver's mother fought back tears, still grieving her son’s death while on the job at DPW.

“My son was everything to us. He was everything. He was a son who helped take care of his ailing mother, he was the son who was there on the front lines for his children and his siblings. He was beloved, he was so beloved," said Johnson.

The family is looking for updates and more information on the investigation into Silver's death.

He died of heat exhaustion while begging for water on a woman’s porch during a nearly 100 degree day in Baltimore.

“We deserve answers. This was someone who was stolen from our lives from Baltimore who refuses to give us answers we have asked for on a daily basis," said his aunt.

The Baltimore Police Department is conducting an investigation along with a third party investigator looking into the working conditions at city agencies.

DPW issued a statement following the press conference saying:

The department of public works (DPW) is committed to addressing the concerns of mr. Silver’s family as state and local investigations into his death continue. Our priority is to fully cooperate with all inquiries while respecting the investigative process. We continue to await the findings of the investigations and remain steadfast in upholding that process.

We also reached out to the city of Baltimore but haven’t heard back yet. We will update this story online once the city responds to us.