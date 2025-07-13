Report: Gervonta Davis allegedly punched ex after expressing 'insecurities about the sexuality of their son'

MIAMI — More legal trouble Baltimore native and world boxing champion Gervonta Davis.

Davis was arrested Friday morning in Miami Beach, Florida, on a domestic violence warrant.

ESPN reports Davis allegedly slapped and punched the mother of his children in the head while exchanging custody last month.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the Father's Day assault occurred after Davis expressed "insecurities about the sexuality of their son."

The boxer's ex-girlfriend told police she sought treatment at the hospital afterwards.

Police reportedly noted "approximately 10" prior physical altercations between the former couple that went undocumented.

Davis does, however, have a documented criminal record.

He was arrested for alleged domestic abuse in December 2022, and again in 2020.

Charges were ultimately dropped in both cases.

Davis also pleaded guilty to a serious hit and run crash that took place in Baltimore.

He was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest followed by three-years of probation for that incident.

Davis is next due in a Florida courtroom on July 29. He's currently free on $10,000 bond.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.