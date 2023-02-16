Baltimore boxing champ Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in 2020 hit and run crash that injured four

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native and world boxing champion Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a hit and run crash nearly two-years ago.

Last September Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Davis to stand trial after rejecting a plea deal offered by former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office that would have required no jail time.

The crash occurred November 5, 2020 and left four people hospitalized.

Charging documents allege Davis drove his Lamborghini through a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington Boulevards, striking a Toyota.

Area surveillance footage reportedly captured Davis colliding directly into a convenience store fence, before getting into a Camaro and fleeing the scene.

Online court records show Davis was driving on a revoked license at the time of the crash.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May.

Davis also has a domestic violence case pending in Florida. He's scheduled to be arraigned in that case on February 23.