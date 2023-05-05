Baltimore boxing champ Gervonta Davis given house arrest for hit and run that left four hospitalized

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native and world boxing champion Gervonta Davis was sentenced Friday to 90 days house arrest followed by three years probation for a 2020 hit and run crash that left four people hospitalized.

Last September Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Davis to stand trial after rejecting a plea deal offered by former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office that would have required no jail time.

That prompted Davis to plead guilty in February.

Prosecutors said Davis drove his Lamborghini through a red light, striking a Toyota at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington Boulevards.

RELATED: Baltimore boxing champ Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in 2020 hit and run crash that injured four

Area surveillance footage reportedly captured Davis colliding directly into a convenience store fence, before getting into a Camaro and fleeing the scene.

Online court records show Davis was driving on a revoked license at the time of the crash.

Davis is fresh off a successful championship defense against Ryan Garcia.

He also still has a domestic violence case pending in Florida. A hearing for that is scheduled for May 26.