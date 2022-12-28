Baltimore boxing champ Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida

BALTIMORE — More legal trouble for Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis.

On Tuesday Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida on a domestic battery charge.

Details of the allegations were not immediately available but according to ESPN, Davis is due for an initial court hearing on Wednesday at 8am in Broward County.

News of the arrest comes just days before a January 7 fight on Showtime against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C.

The incident is Davis' latest run-in with the law, as he is also preparing to go on trial in February for a 2020 hit and run crash in Baltimore that left a woman hospitalized.

It's also not the first time that Davis has been accused of domestic violence.

In February 2020 Davis was charged after allegedly battering his former girlfriend in Coral Gables, Florida. Those charges were ultimately dropped, ESPN reported.

For now, the undefeated 130 pound championship fighter is still scheduled to face-off against Ryan Garcia on April 25 in Las Vegas.