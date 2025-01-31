ABINGDON, Md. — Wednesday night’s plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is hitting close to home, as many of the victims are from Maryland.

That includes one of the soldiers on the Black Hawk helicopter. 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer II Andrew Loyd Eaves was from Great Mills in Saint Mary’s County. Eaves served in the Navy from 2007 to 2017 before becoming a pilot for the Army. He received nearly 20 medals for his service.

This talented pair of 11 year-old figure skaters were on the flight with their mothers, and their coach. Alexandr Kirsanov, who went by Sasha to those who knew him, coached Angela and Sean at the University of Delaware, and went with them to Wichita, Kansas for an elite national training camp called the U.S. Figure Skating development camp.

“He had the biggest heart. He had the best laugh. He really cared about the kids. He was just amazing. He was everybody's friend,” Jodie Timmins, skating director at Ice World in Harford County and president of the Chesapeake Figure Skating Club, shared.

When Sasha wasn’t at the University of Delaware, he spent a lot of time coaching other young skaters at Ice World in Abingdon. Timmins said he had a close bond with the athletes, often sharing secret handshakes and inside jokes.

Remembering plane crash victims from Maryland

“If you knew him you were so lucky, and to be able to skate with him. He always had a hug for you. He said hi to everybody. He smiled. He could push the kids; that's what they need to reach their potential, but at the end of the day, he was there as just somebody who really cared about you,” Timmins told WMAR-2 News.

When she learned the American Airlines flight that crashed Wednesday night was carrying several figure skaters and their families, she says she just had a feeling Sasha was on the plane. But even once her fears were confirmed, she held out hope.

“I didn't believe it. Sasha had gone through a lot. He was the one person we all swore they were gonna find, like floating down the Potomac like, 'I'm fine! It's all good' or that he had gotten out or somebody had helped him and he had helped other people,” she recalled thinking.

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter, a senior in high school.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sasha's family.

University of Delaware Figure Skating is hosting a memorial for Sasha, Angela, and Sean on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Fred Rust Ice Arena.

In Southern Maryland, several families are grieving as well. 12 year-old Olivia Ter, a beloved member of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Prince George's County, was also on her way home from that skating camp.

“The impact of Olivia’s life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed,” said Bill Tyler, Director of the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation. "Olivia not only excelled in figure skating programs, but inspired others through her talent, determination and sportsmanship. Her passion for the sport and positive influence on her peers and coaches will not be forgotten."

And a group of seven guys on a hunting trip in Kansas never made it home. Four of them were members of a local steamfitters union in Prince George’s County.

They’re being remembered as loving husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, and friends. There’s been a huge show of support for them through online fundraisers. We have a link to all of them here.