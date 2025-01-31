Southern Maryland community feeling immense loss after the crash of Flight 5342

SOUTHERN MARYLAND — They were fathers. They were brothers. They were husbands. They were sons. And they were valued members of the Southern Maryland community.

We know at least seven men from Southern Maryland were on the same hunting trip with Fowl Plains.

Jesse Pitcher, Mikey Stovall, Steve Johnson, Alexander Huffman, Charles McDaniel, Johnathan Boyd, and Tommy Clagget were also all on Flight 5432.

Right now, several GoFundMe pages are set up to help.

As more details are released about their lives and how you can help their families, we will update this article.

There is one overall GoFundMethat will be split up among all families impacted by this tragedy.

A GoFundMe is set up for the family of Mikey Stovall who was returning from that hunting trip in Kansas. He is described as a loving, caring man who always put others before himself. According to a Facebook post from the Southern Maryland Youth Organization, Mikey could often be found at the baseball field coaching his son and his team.

There is also a GoFundMe to help the family of Alex Huffman. He was also returning home from the hunting trip in Kansas. He is described as having a contagious laugh and someone who was always there if you needed him.

Charlie McDaniel was also returning from the Kansas hunting trip. A meal train and fundraiser has been set up to help his family.

A meal train and fundraiser has also been set up for the family of Thomas Clagett.

Steve Johnson was also on Flight 5432. He lived in Waldorf and was an avid fisherman, even taking part in the White Marlin Tournament. He, and others, were members of the UA Steamfitters Local 602. The Union released a statement.

Fellow union member Jonathan Boyd was also on that hunting trip. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Jesse Pitcher was also on that hunting trip. Facebook posts about Jesse say he was recently married and an avid outdoorsman. His loved ones would get support from this GoFundMe.

