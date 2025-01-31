Olivia Ter, beloved 12-year-old Maryland skater, among passengers pulled from Potomac River plane wreckage

BALTIMORE — Approximately 67 people are presumed dead after an Army helicopter and American Airlines passenger jet collided near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night.

So far search and rescue crews have recovered around 40 bodies, many of which have already been been identified.

Two victims were well known in the Maryland figure skating scene.

One is 12-year-old Olivia Ter, a beloved member of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Prince George's County.

“The impact of Olivia’s life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed”, said Bill Tyler, Director of the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation. "Olivia not only excelled in figure skating programs, but inspired others through her talent, determination and sportsmanship. Her passion for the sport and positive influence on her peers and coaches will not be forgotten."

Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov, a long time coach at Ice World in Harford County, was also killed.

Ter and Kirsanov were returning from the National Development Camp and U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The event is the final qualifier for the U.S. World and Junior Championship teams.

Several other skaters from all over the globe died as well, including former Russian Olympians Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the NTSB.

