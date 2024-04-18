Ravens help underserved Baltimore students score classroom TD's in college

BALTIMORE — A new program aims to help Baltimore City Public School students throughout their educational career.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, and M&T Bank Stadium donated $20 million to College Track, a college completion program that makes a 10-year commitment to students from undeserved communities who are looking to become the first in their family to obtain a bachelor's degree.

The money will be used to open a center in Baltimore. That center will include a space for high school students and staff to deliver the program.

“This distinctive cross-sector collaboration enables us to offer our innovative program in a city that is critical to the future of American education, and filled with promising young people who want to realize their biggest dreams,” said Dr. Shirley M. Collado, President and CEO of College Track. “College Track prides itself on the 10-year promise we make to every one of our scholars, and we are thrilled to find equally invested partners in Baltimore—the Ravens, M&T Bank, and Baltimore City Public Schools—who believe so deeply in changing the narrative around college completion by centering students who are constantly underestimated.”

College Track opened their first center in Prince George's County, in partnership with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and Prince George's County Public Schools. They operate 12 centers nationwide.

In totality, the Ravens College Access Program will be supported by $50 million in donations over the next decade, which will benefit three organizations, College Bound, Bridges Baltimore, and College Track.

“The Ravens and the Bisciotti family believe enormously in Baltimore, in our youth and in the transformative power of education," said Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens. "This Ravens College Access Initiative puts our belief into action, in a deeply impactful way that will reach thousands of talented and promising youths across greater Baltimore. We are so grateful for the vision, commitment and partnership of both College Track and our great partner M&T Bank to launch the Baltimore Ravens College Track. We are also pleased to increase support of Bridges and College Bound, long-time community partners of the Ravens, who have a tremendous track record of success supporting underserved students.”

