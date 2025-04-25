Ravens fans create electric atmosphere at M&T Bank stadium for NFL draft

BALTIMORE — It was electric at M&T Bank for draft day Thursday.

Ravens fans were decked out in purple as they waited to see which player Baltimore would pick for the first round.

But some fans still managed to stand out, like Bmore Grim, rocking skull face paint and a purple cape.

“I went to a cold weather game back in like November several years ago, and I was like, ‘Man, it’s really chilly; let me get my face painted," he said. “It worked great, but we won big that night. I've gotta keep doing it.”

He is pumped.

“I'm feeling great. I—there’s a lot of potential picks that I really like tonight.”

WMAR 2 News couldn't walk anywhere without hearing "Go Ravens!"

But there was still one Cheesehead in their midst.

“I’m originally from Wisconsin so and the military brought me here but now I live here. I’ve been out for a few years here but I’m still a diehard Packers fan," Carrie Vobian said. "It’s in Lambeau, so why not bring Lambeau to Baltimore if I can’t go up there.”

Of course it wouldn't have been a Ravens party without the Marching Ravens bringing the energy with some tunes.

Fans hope the draft will be the first step to a Super Bowl win for Baltimore next year.