Rachel Morin’s mother, sister accused of fraud in new lawsuit amid family dispute over donations

The trial of Rachel Morin's killer is now complete, ending in a conviction. Her surviving family members are again battling each other in court over how funds raised following her untimely death are dispersed. At stake is more than $50,000 in GoFundMe money donated towards Morin family needs.

Rachel's oldest daughter, Faye McMahon, joined Joseph Custer and Jonathan Alderson, the fathers of her four other surviving children, in suing their grandmother Patricia Morin, aunt Rebekah Morin, accusing them of fraud.

Once again, a battle over money fundraised in the wake of Rachel Morin’s death is back in court just months after a similar lawsuit was dismissed.

On Friday, Morin’s eldest daughter and the guardians of her four other surviving children, Joseph Custer and Jonathan Alderson, filed a lawsuit against Patty and Rebekah Morin, the children's grandmother and aunt.

This comes just weeks after a nine-day trial for Rachel Morin’s now-convicted murderer took place in a Harford County courtroom.

The latest suit resemblesa lawsuit filed last year that was dismissed in February 2025.

Both claim Morin’s children have not accessed any money intended for them.

The new filing claims the “In Honor of Rachel Morin Trust”, established by Patty and Rebekah, “was not designed for the immediate needs and benefit of the children.”

Lawyers allege the pair have unrestricted access to “deplete the trust for ‘Trust Expenses'" and claim they have committed fraud by misrepresenting the intended use of the money.

The plaintiffs request they be provided a “full accounting of the funds raised and their current disposition.”

They are also asking the court to award both compensatory and punitive damages.

It’s unclear why the first lawsuit was dismissed.

WMAR-2 News reached out for comment, but has not heard back.

