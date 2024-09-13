Rachel Morin family battles each other in court over GoFundMe proceeds

BEL AIR, Md. — A family fight over fund-raising proceeds in the name of Rachel Morin, the Harford County mother of five raped and murdered last summer along the Ma & Pa Trail.

Rachel's oldest daughter, 19-year-old Faye McMahon, joined Joseph Custer and Jonathan Alderson, the fathers of her four other surviving children, in suing their grandmother Patricia Morin, aunt Rebekah Morin, and family attorney Randolph Rice.

McMahon, Rachel's next of kin and estate representative, alleges $53,441.00 raised by a GoFundMe did not benefit her young siblings as initially intended.

McMahon and company contend the GoFundMe, which was started by Rebekah, originally specified funds left after funeral costs would go solely towards needs of the kids.

They argue the wording suddenly changed to say remaining funds would go towards Rachel's family and the needs of her children.

The lawsuit also highlights four fundraisers held for Rachel's family at three area businesses.

McMahon believes her side is entitled to a portion of all generated proceeds, but claim they've received nothing.

The lawsuit accuses Patricia, Rebekah and their attorney Randolph Rice of withholding the money.

McMahon attests she and her siblings have faced financial hardship since their mother's death, suggesting they would suffer irreparable harm if the money owed to them is denied.

McMahon's attorneys also want the judge to bar Rice, Patricia and Rebekah from accessing and spending the leftover funds. Additionally, they're demanding Rice quit calling himself Morin's family attorney, stating he in no way represents the entire family, rather only a few members.

Rice countered telling the court "All funds raised in Rachel Morin's name have been allocated for expenses like her headstone and funeral arrangements. All remaining funds have been placed in the Rachel Morin Trust Fund, which was established to benefit all of Rachel’s children."

"Clearly, the individuals who filed the action are motivated more by self-interest than any genuine concern for the welfare of Rachel Morin’s children — they appear to be advocating for themselves under the guise of fighting for the kids," Rice told WMAR-2 News in an email.

Rice, meanwhile, defended his representation of the Morin family, noting he's doing all the work for free.

"We take our representation of the Rachel Morin family seriously, which has been provided pro bono and with significant expenses expended by our firm. We will continue our mission to support Rachel Morin’s family through this tragic time, as we are committed to upholding the highest standards of victim advocacy."

A court conference has been scheduled for October 7.

