Rachel Morin's friend remembers her life

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — It's been almost 2 months since Rachel Morin's body was found on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air and now her friend is speaking out.

"I will do whatever I can to keep her memory alive and to be there for her children because she's irreplaceable she was one in a million,” said Claudia Brown who was Rachel’s best friend.

The pair met seven years ago through Rachel’s mother and became each other's rock.

“She was just so welcoming and so kind and she was there for me at really the most difficult part of my life,” said Brown.

Brown even considered Rachel part of her family, “I call her my soul sister because I felt that the bond that we shared was something that transcended this world, it was so special and deep and natural and authentic.”

At times they would sneak away for girl talk.

"One of my favorite memories is just going to her house and I would bring my kids and my kids and her kids would all get together in the living room. And our older girls would watch the younger kids." Brown recalls, "And then Rachel and I would go and sit in her car right outside the front door. So we were literally right next to the house but it was the only time that we could get away as mamas and have that girl talk together.”

At other times, they talked goals. Brown said Rachel shared her ambitions.

“Back in January she reached out to me with a plan to go back to school in the fall," Brown said. "One of her majors would be English because she always wanted to write a few books.”

Brown said her life was a beautiful story. And although Rachel won't be writing the final chapter, it deserves closure.

"Someone knows who did this. And I would ask that person or those people to dig really deep and put themselves in the position of Rachel’s children,” said Brown.

The reward for finding the killer has been doubled to $20,000by the attorney's representing Morin.

Anyone with information related to the Rachel Morin murder case is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.