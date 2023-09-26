Reward for Rachel Morin's killer increased to $20,000

BEL AIR, Md. — It's been nearly two months since the body of Rachel Morin was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Morin's killer is believed to still be on the loose, and her family is desperately seeking answers.

On Wednesday attorneys representing Morin's family increased the reward to $20,000.

It previously stood at $10,000 between Metro Crime Stoppers and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

"The loss of Rachel Morin has left a profound void in the lives of her family and friends. We believe that someone out there holds the key to solving this case. We are doubling the reward to $20,000 in the hope that it will encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring closure to this heart-wrenching tragedy," the law firm of Rice, Murtha, Psoras said in a statement.

Little is known of what happened Saturday, August 5, when the mother of five went for a walk.

She never returned home, prompting her boyfriend to report her missing.

RELATED: The Rachel Morin murder investigation

The next day her body was found. DNA was located at the crime scene, matching with a March home invasion suspect in Los Angeles.

Yet, police aren't exactly sure who the suspect is. So far, all they have is this video of him leaving a home.

It's unclear what connection, if any, the suspect has in Maryland. However investigators think he's committed multiple crimes in other states.

Anyone with information related to the Rachel Morin murder case is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.

Additionally, those interested in contributing to the reward fund are encouraged to visit here.