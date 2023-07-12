Watch Now
Proposed school flag policy voted down in Anne Arundel County

Leonard Rice
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 16:33:21-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County School Board voted down the proposal to limit which flags can be displayed on school property Wednesday afternoon.

The vote was close finishing 4-3 and one board member abstained.

If passed, the new policy would only allow flags with a "bona fide educational purpose."

It would have limited the American, Maryland State, Anne Arundel County, and Annapolis City flags.

Those against the proposal included members of the Teachers' Association of Anne Arundel County and LGBTQ+ proponents who say something as simple as a flag displayed would help a marginalized student feel comfortable and express themselves WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson reports.

Those in favor of the proposal said the U.S. flag already unifies everyone. Students are free to hold those beliefs but since students of all beliefs go to school, they should practice them outside the school they said.

