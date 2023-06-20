Proposed school flag policy sparks debate in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new flag policy proposed by the Anne Arundel County Board of Education is sparking debate.

At their June 26 meeting the board will consider whether certain flags can be displayed on school property.

If approved the new policy would only allow flags with a "bona fide educational purpose."

Under the proposal that would include the American, Maryland State, Anne Arundel County, and Annapolis City flags.

"The Board is committed to honoring the flag of the United States of America as a symbol of this country’s national ideals and pride," the board states in its drafted version of the policy.

As for what else constitutes a "bona fide educational purpose," that would be up to the school principal or their designee.

The proposed policy has garnered some public support.

A parent in Severna Park had this to say at the board's meeting on June 7.

"No one is saying that we can’t be a mix of religions, races, or ideologies, or that we want to limit self-expression. And we are not “biased parents,” as some people claim we are. We just don’t understand the need to display multiple flags representing all these different groups when the American flag can get counter the divisiveness and unite all under one umbrella."

Another resident from Linticum expressed similar support.

"Children need structure and boundaries in school – with a focus on education. Schools should be a safe space for all students, without the division and problems of adult society, where they are allowed to be children - to learn and thrive in an academic environment. Allowing flags other than the American, state, and local flags only calls attention to division and separates groups - something we should be working against, not advocating for."

Meanwhile the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, issued a statement opposing the proposal.

“Flags are not just a piece of cloth but hold meaning and allow our schools to be a safe, inclusive, environment that celebrates diversity. When AACPS prevents flags to be flown, they are disregarding the policy of “All means All” and the driving values of “All Students, Families, Employees & Community Members Feel Welcome” and “Diversity is invited, nurtured and celebrated.” We ask AACPS with this policy, are we creating a culture of all means all or are we discouraging it?”

The teacher's association said they plan to rally against the policy outside the Board of Education before their meeting next Monday.

