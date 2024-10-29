President Biden announces more funding for U.S. ports at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's port was an easy pick for the president to unveil his plan.

The city's port workers have seen seven months that included a loss of work the Key Bridge collapse to a strike just a few weeks ago.

Now, finally some good news.

"The new three billion dollars we're delivering here today will help ports and communities all across America," President Joe Biden said.

The president chose Charm City as his backdrop to announce more funding for U.S. ports.

Baltimore's top elected official, Governor Wes Moore, highlights the benefit this will bring to Baltimore's port workers.

"This is great because this is showing that this is not just the port for now, but the port for the future and this is going to create good paying jobs for Marylanders," Moore said.

The $147 million in funding will go towards new climate friendly trucks and cargo equipment.

"It will cut ports opening costs, strengthen supply chains, make American businesses more competitive," Biden said.

Gwen Williamson, a third-generation longshoreman, gave perspective on the impact longshoremen have on our country.

"I take great pride in knowing that there are items in every single household in this country that were at some point handled by a longshoreman," Williamson.