Biden-Harris Administration Announces $800,000 to improve infrastructure in Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced an $800,000 investment in Maryland infrastructure.

It's going to fund the Maryland State Trespassing Safety Study. The project was selected for Systems Planning and includes activities to perform an assessment of trespassing incidents on active railroad rights-of-way across the state.

The project will develop a program of data-driven approaches of varying cost and complexity as a toolbox for reducing injuries and fatalities associated with trespassing on railroad property and providing a safe transportation network.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will contribute the 20% non-Federal match.

The Maryland State Trespassing Safety Study project will be administered through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.

While the majority CRISI grants directly improve rail infrastructure, investments also support the rail workforce and invest in those who help maintain and operate the Nation’s rail networks.

Federal funding will create new apprenticeship programs, expand training opportunities, establish partnerships with universities, and advance innovative research.

The announcement is part of a series of investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made in nearly 300 rail projects and dozens of emerging passenger rail corridors across the country through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded FRA grant programs.

This marks the most significant investment in American rail in more than 50 years.

The announcement comes ahead of the President's visit to the state. He'll be speaking at the Port of Baltimore later today.