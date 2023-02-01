Police looking for Mondawmin Mall shooting suspects seen in video

BALTIMORE — Police have released video of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station last year.

Caleb Thompson, 20, was killed just after 5pm on December 26.

Police discovered that he'd been wounded inside the underground portion of the subway station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects seen in the video below is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.