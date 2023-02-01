Police looking for Mondawmin Mall shooting suspects seen in video

BALTIMORE — Police have released video of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station last year.
Caleb Thompson, 20, was killed just after 5pm on December 26.
Police discovered that he'd been wounded inside the underground portion of the subway station.
RELATED: 20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Anyone who recognizes the suspects seen in the video below is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Homicide detectives are seeking information about two suspects involved in a Dec. 26, 2022 homicide near Mondawmin Mall.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 1, 2023
There is an $8,000 reward through @MCSMaryland. #BPD : 410-396-2100#MCSMaryland : 1-866-7LOCKUPhttps://t.co/aYppJPxLEt