20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station

Posted at 7:01 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 19:01:22-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station.

Baltimore City police were called at 5:05 p.m. on Monday for calls about the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were taken to the underground portion of the station to meet with MTA police.

An ambulance was called to transport a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

