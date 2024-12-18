Police investigating shots fired near Loch Raven Boulevard

TOWSON, Md. — Police have detained four people, after reports of shots fired in Towson's Loch Raven Boulevard corridor - just down the road from yesterday's mass shooting.

Heavy police activity was reported in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court, in the Hillendale Gate apartment complex.

No victim has been found at this time, said police.

Detectives have detained four "persons of interest," however, Baltimore County Police Department said.

Two schools had delayed dismissal as a precaution, said police.

The apartments are about two miles south on Loch Raven Boulevard from Tuesday's massive incident outside a funeral home near White Oak Avenue.

The area has seen other serious shootings. A woman was killed in a car there earlier this year.

A man was shot in the Ravenwood Shopping Center (at Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor) last month. Shootings were also confirmed near that general intersection in July, and near Loch Raven and Regester in April.