Peace rally Thursday at site of West Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE — The violence continues to be a bad trend in Baltimore, but anti-violence organizations like the Tendea family won't give up.

On Thursday night they will host an emergency rally for peace for the six men who were shot in the Princess Plaza Shopping Center on Edmondson Ave.

One of the men, known as “Coach Ernie" lost his life in the shooting. Residents say his death is hard to cope with, as he helped change many people's lives.

The 33-year-old professional boxer was all about fitness. He managed the Lightning Quick Fit Gym, where he offered gym training to at-risk youth to ensure they have positive outlet.

Community members say he was a father figure to many and only tried to make the city better by making the youth better.

"This death was devastating, not just to the family, but to the city. And, this mass shooting that happened. Ernest was just walking into the store. It could have happened to any of us," said Araf Alndeealapache, family member.

The Tendea Family will call for peace and demand change within the city, by honoring Hall, and the five others who were shot.

The Tendea Family stated:

The purpose of this rally is to shine a light on the families of Ernest Hall and the other victims that were so deeply affected by last week’s mass shooting event. This is a call for peace and an attempt to bring hope back to this West Baltimore community. The rally will feature community organizers, public speakers, college students and community residents. The goal of this event is to respond to the violence and assure the community that we will continue to fight to shift this culture and ask that they join us.

The rally starts at 6:30pm at 2822 Edmondson Avenue.

There's a GoFundMe page to help support Hall's three children.

Police have not found his killer. There's an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.