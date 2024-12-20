Party City set to close, ending nearly 40 years in business

BALTIMORE — Party City is going out of business, CNN reports.

The company's collapse can be attributed to its financial challenges.

After hiring new CEO Barry Litwin, the company exited bankruptcy.

They managed to keep over 800 stores open, but more than 80 locations between the end of 2022 to August 2024 closed.

Party City is the largest party supply store in the country. They sold things like Halloween costumes, party balloons and other party goods.

This news comes following the closure of Big Lots.

The home goods store announced it will close its remaining stores nationwide and go out of business.