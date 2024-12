BALTIMORE — Big Lots says it will close its remaining stores nationwide and go out of business.

The company has nine locations in the greater Baltimore area.

Earlier this year, Big Lots said it was closing several area stores, including one in Reisterstown and in Glen Burnie.

Big Lots currently has stores in Parkville, Middle River, Dundalk, Westminster, Catonsville, Rising Sun, Elkton, Salisbury, and Chester on the Eastern Shore, according to its website.