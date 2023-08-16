Parents looking to raise money for cancer research after 4-year-old's death

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — We introduced you to 4-year-old Brenna Corcoran last year. She was fighting a rare form of brain cancer. Sadly, she died shortly after we spoke with her.

Now, her parents are looking to raise money to find the cure.

Brenna, was a child filled with spunk, laughter and life.

She was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. And in September of last year, she gained her wings.

“She passed away from a terminal brain stem tumor called DIPG, it's fatal pretty much 100 percent of the time. The average life expectancy is eight to twelve months, Brenna lived for seven and half,” said Bonnie Corcoran, who is Brenna's mom.

Brenna's mom Bonnie said she loved princesses, makeup and nail polish, but most of all loud cars and motorcycles. In August of 2022, a drive by was hosted showing Brenna the things she loved most.

It was one of the last memories made before her passing.

Now almost one year later, her mom is looking to continue the tradition in her honor.

On September 30, hundreds of bikers are expected to start at Marley Station Mall for a special ride in honor of Brenna.

“We started doing this as our way to keep our promise to her that we made when she got sick. That we would never give up,” said Bonnie.

Bikers for Brenna is a motorcycle ride that will travel through 67 miles of Baltimore and end up back at Marley Station.

"We'll have food trucks, raffles, three local bands that are going to play. We’ll also have a warrior tent where we're going to have photos and stories of children who have fought cancer,” said Bonnie.

All money raised from the event will go to "The Cure Starts Now," a foundation that funds cancer research around the world.

“It is $20 for a vehicle, $10 for a passenger and you can be a virtual rider for $15," said Bonnie.

She said they're raising awareness and raising money so doctors can find the homerun cure.

Registration can be done here or the day of the event.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.