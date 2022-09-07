'You were strong': 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer dies week after community car show

PASADENA, Md. — Brenna Corcoran, a 4-year-old, was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer back in January.

She fought with the community support behind her.

WMAR-2 News introduced you to Brenna on Aug. 29 when her family organized a car show to come to her Pasadena home.

Exotic cars, dump trucks, fire trucks, motorcycles and so much more rode down though Pasadena in Anne Arundel County.

She loved cars and the color red.

Well, on Tuesday, her family informed WMAR-2 News that Brenna had died.

"She has a condition called DIPG — it's Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma," her mother told WMAR-2 News. "It's a tumor that grows right in your brain stem and it's 100 percent fatal," her mother Bonnie Corcoran said. "Children who are diagnosed with this do not survive it."

The tumor Brenna was diagnosed with has less than a 1 percent survival rate, her mother said.

Only 200 to 300 kids nationally get diagnosed with DIPG.

Still, the fight Brenna battled was inspiring to many.

Her family sent this statement to WMAR-2 News:

"With a heavy heart, we kissed you goodbye for the last time my baby. You were strong. So so strong and you fought the biggest fight anyone has seen. You had what felt like half the country wrapped around your finger by the end."

"You were the best thing our family never knew we needed . And you fought for your life from beginning to end. God just had bigger plans for you."

"Please understand that our family is going through a pain no one should ever have to feel. So if we don’t respond, we still love you and need your support, but also need space."

"💛Brenna Jane Francis Corcoran 💛

Nov. 12th 2017 ~ Sept. 6th 2022"