'She got to be part of it': Community brings car show to 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer

PASADENA, Md. — Brenna Corcoran is just 4 years old.

She's a child, but she is also in a fight for her life.

On January 25, Brenna was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer.

"She has a condition called DIPG — it's Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It's a tumor that grows right in your brain stem and it's 100 percent fatal," her mother Bonnie Corcoran said. "Children who are diagnosed with this do not survive it."

Contributed photo

Family gives car show for young child

On Monday, for one day, a community brightened that family's smile.

Exotic cars, dump trucks, fire trucks, motorcycles and so much more rode down though Pasadena in Anne Arundel County Monday evening, all for one cause.

It started as a simple request, for anyone with a red vehicle and a big heart to ride down Rugby Road showing Brenna the things she loves most — cars and the color red.

Car rally for child with DIPG

But that turned into a parade with hundreds of people and vehicles.

"Originally, we were trying to find a car show to bring her to, and as of right now, as you guys can tell, we can't really excessively bring her to one," her brother Logan Corcoran said. "And that got me the idea to reach out to a couple of people to bring the meet to her so that she can enjoy it while she is here with us."

Family talks about 4-year-old terminal cancer

Bonnie Corcoran said there were 350 cars with hundreds of people.

The tumor Brenna was diagnosed with has less than a 1 percent survival rate, her mother said.

"Kids that are diagnosed with DIPG usually only live 8 to 12 months," Bonnie Corcoran said. "Brenna was diagnosed seven months and four days ago so hers has spread from her spine to the front of her brain. That's why it is taking her a little faster."

Family discusses DIPG for young child

Bonnie Corcoran said Brenna has gone through 30 rounds of radiation over six weeks to give the family more time with her.

That gave friends, family and the community time to surprise her with this car rally.

Brother talks about car rally for sister

Bonnie Corcoran said it's gestures like this that leave them speechless and bring joy to their daughter.

"This is insane," Bonnie Corcoran said. "There's no words. It's insane, like our 4-year-old girl, for this much love, if she were to go tonight, she saw it she got to be part of it."

Her parents said this is such a rare condition that many doctors and nurses haven't even heard of it.

Only 200 to 300 kids nationally get diagnosed with DIPG.

