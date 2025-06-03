Owners of defunct Doula business ordered to pay $600k for Maryland's Consumer Protection Act violations

CROFTON, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is ordering the owners of a now defunct doula business to pay more than $600,000 in fines and penalties for allegedly violating the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Maryland State Doulas, LLC was a company owned and operated by Ryan and Heather Delaney, between February 2017 and October 2023.

Together the Delaney's offered various levels of professional support for families before, during, and after childbirth.

Customers were required to enter into a contract and pay an up front fee in order to receive 24/7 services.

The Maryland Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division launched an investigation finding the Delaney's in breach of their own contracts.

RELATED: Doula Deception — Owners of defunct Crofton business accused of shady practices

Often times they stopped answering client calls. On other occasions, no doula showed up for childbirths. Those who did show, sometimes weren't even certified, nor were they paid for their work.

When customers sought refunds the Delany's either refused or lied about processing reimbursements.

Instead the Delany's, at times, would make unauthorized charges on customer credit cards, citing additional fees.

With that money, investigators believe the Delany's paid for trips to Disney, shopping, and other personal pleasure.

While under investigation, the Attorney General's Office accused the Delaney's of providing "falsified documents to cover up their misconduct."

Investigators found the Delany's violated the Consumer Protection Act 1,213 times, and it's believed that's only a portion of the true number of offenses.

In total 29 consumers were scammed out of nearly $61,000, for which the Delany's are also being ordered to pay back.

“Expectant and new parents trusted Maryland State Doulas to provide them with much-needed support services through pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenthood, but Heather and Ryan Delaney instead pocketed their money and failed to provide the services they promised,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The Delany's can choose to appeal the findings in court, as the order issued by the Attorney General's Office were based on recommendations by an Administrative Law Judge.

For questions about the case, call the hotline (410) 528-1840.