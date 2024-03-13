Doula Deception: Owners of defunct Crofton business accused of shady practices

BALTIMORE — The owners of a now defunct Crofton based doula business face accusations of deceptive and unfair trade practices.

Maryland State Doulas, LLC was a company owned and operated by Ryan and Heather Delaney, between February 2017 and October 2023.

Together the Delaney's offered various levels of professional support for families before, during, and after childbirth.

Customers would first have to enter a contract and pay an up front fee before receiving services.

The Delaney's reportedly promised each client 24/7 availability if hired.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, those promises weren't kept.

After receiving a signed contract and down payment, the Delaney's would often stop answering calls from clients.

At times a doula didn't even show up for client childbirths, administrative charging documents say.

When customers sought refunds the Delany's allegedly flat out refused or would lie about a refund being processed or mailed, when in reality it had not.

On occasion the company charged customers extra fees without prior authorization, using their credit or debit card already on file.

Then when services were actually provided, the Delaney's would sometimes fail to pay the doula working for them.

In their filing with the Consumer Protection Division, the Attorney General's Office is seeking restitution for victims and also a civil penalty.

To read the full statement of charges, click here.