Owings Mills wildfire the largest battled in Maryland in 50 years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wednesday marks the second day fire crews battled a wildfire fire in Owings Mills.

Dozens of families were evacuated, and crews were still working to put out hot spots.

Around 700 acres were burned because of that wildfire.

RELATED: Breaking down the Owings Mills fire

Elise Armacost, who’s the Public Information Officer for Baltimore County Fire Department, said it was hard to get control of the fire because it sits in a non-hydrant area.

“They knew immediately this was not your typical brush fire. We get a lot of brush fires this time of year because the conditions are right for it,” Armacost said.

Fire officials said battling a brush fire of about four or five acres is typical, but on Tuesday afternoon they called an eight-alarm fire due to how fast the fire was expanding in Owings Mills. Armacost said they haven't battled a blaze that large in around 50 years.

“We had a major fire and explosion at the suburban propane facility. But it’s literally been that long since we had anything of this magnitude,” Armacost said.

Around 30 families were displaced and multiple surrounding jurisdictions were called in to help.

At midnight, on Wednesday, Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund said crews got control of about 95% of the fire, utilizing every resource imaginable since no fire hydrants were near.

“In addition to the ATV's we have behind us, we have brush trucks that he was talking about that are pickup trucks with hose lines on them. We also have what are called 'tankers', and those tankers will carry anywhere from 2500 gallons to 5000 gallons,” Rund said.

They also used water from the fire engines and the Maryland Air National Guard that’s dumped more than a dozen rounds of water carrying 600 gallons each. Rund said crews will continue putting out hot spots and monitoring what's left burning.

“We've got to make sure that we keep what is currently burning under control,” Rund said.

Gilbert Wagner, who’s a fire specialist for Maryland Forest Service, said they’re urging people in the area to watch anything that could spark a flame as well.

“Watch outdoor burning, watch cigarettes, any type of sparks, as soon as you see one call immediately because you see how fast it can spread,” Wagner said.

Baltimore County Fire stated all evacuated families are able to return to their homes and that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the area for an extended period of time.