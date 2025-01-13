Old Bay teams up with Chicken of the Sea on-the-go tuna

BALTIMORE — Maryland's favorite seasoning keeps expanding its reach, and now, it's popping up on ready-made tuna packets.

McCormick is partnering with Chicken of the Sea to create two on-the-go tuna packet flavors with McCormick seasonings - Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with OLD BAY® Seasoning and Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick® Chili Lime.

The seasoned tuna is now available online and at local retailers.

Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea, said in a press release that they're "thrilled to bring OLD BAY and Chicken of the Sea together to create this exciting new item. And the flavor doesn't stop there! After successfully launching our on-the-go packet line in 2023 with flavors like Lemon Garlic, Dill Tuna Salad and Sweet & Spicy, we're excited to continue our partnership with the flavor experts at McCormick to add another unique flavor to our on-the-go packet lineup, Chili Lime. We aim to be a true one-stop shop for flavor and nutrition by listening to our fans and providing them with delicious and versatile solutions that fuel their busy lifestyles."

Chicken of the Sea's suggested recipes for the packets include Old Bay Tuna Mac & Cheese, Old Bay Tuna Roll, and Old Bay Tuna Stuffed Avocado.

