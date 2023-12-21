Old Bay butters hit local shelves

BALTIMORE — There's a new Old Bay-flavored product in town, and it's a partnership with one of Baltimore's best-known restaurants.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood chef and co-owner Tony Minadakis helped create two Old Bay butter spreads.

One is honey-flavored, and one is garlic. Both butters are made with Old Bay and real butter, and can be used "to easily spread, pour, and dip their bread, seafood, vegetables, and more."

They're now available at local retailers including ShopRite, Grauls, Harvest Fare, Eddie's, Geresbecks, Food Depot, and Green Valley. There are plans to expand the butters to larger markets soon.

Minadakis said in a press release: