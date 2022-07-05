Old Bay Teams Up with New Balance

BALTIMORE, Md — You’re not from Maryland if you don’t have some apparel with the Maryland flag on it or with our favorite seasoning, Old Bay. But do you have the footwear to match? Well if you don’t, now you can. New Balance has teamed up with Old Bay seasoning to create some unique footwear.

New Balance just released a pair of limited-edition cleats and slides that have the signature colors and name on them. The cleats are for lacrosse and are mostly white with yellow shoestrings and a yellow bottom. The tongue is red and features a blue ribbon down the front that says Old Bay. The top and sides of the cleats features the shoe company’s signature logo along with some red zig-zag lines as part of the design. The details don’t stop on the outside.

Inside the cleats you can see news paper with corn bread, pieces of crab and of course old bay sprinkled across the bottom. These lacrosse cleats are available for purchase on the New Balance website in 17 different sizes for $129.99. They can also be pre-ordered on Dicks Sporting Good’s website in just four different sizes.

Those who are looking to get the slides that feature a white and blue bottom with “Old Bay” written across the left show and “NB” across the right, will have to wait in line with the rest of us. The $39.99 slides have unfortunately sold out on the New Balance website and are not available for purchase on Dicks Sporting Good’s website. However, New Balance does have a “notify me” button which gives us hope that they may come back in stock.

