Old Bay Vodka is coming to town, hon

Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:12:45-05

BALTIMORE — Ready for something a little different?

That's right, Old Bay vodka is set to hit Maryland shelves - and maybe your local bar - this month.

George's Beverage Company announced today that it's partnering with McCormick & Company, Inc. to launch the special liquor.

It will be "made from corn and six times distilled," and promises to capture "the quintessential flavor of the iconic OLD BAY® spice blend," according to a press release.
At 70 proof, or 35% ABV, the vodka is being distributed by Breakthru Beverage MD and Breakthru Beverage DE starting this month. Recipes are available at OldBayVodka.com.

Greg David, co-owner of George's Beverage Company, said in a statement that the new vodka flavor "made perfect sense."

The drink has been in the works since 2019.

Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick, said in a statement: "Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things OLD BAY®. We're thrilled to work with George's to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of OLD BAY® to fans in entirely new, exciting, and innovative ways."

Bottoms up!

