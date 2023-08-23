Off-duty officer shoots at potential carjacker; unmarked car stolen year prior

Baltimore Police released the name of the officer who was almost carjacked on Monday in Northeast Baltimore.

Around 2:50 a.m., Detective Aaron Cain was parked in a vehicle in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue.

Police say Cain, a 21 year veteran, was called in to investigate a carjacking in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue that had just occurred.

While preparing to head to the location, a vehicle pulled alongside him.

The suspect exited the vehicle and revealed a firearm while approaching Detective Cain's vehicle in an attempt to carjack him.

Cain then retrieved his duty weapon and fired in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect ran to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers later located the vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue. It was reported stolen on August 20.

Just after 7:40 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Lafayette Avenue for reports of shooting.

Police arrived and located a 15-year-old suffering from a graze wound.

While speaking with the victim, he confessed that he was involved in the attempted armed carjacking earlier that morning.

Cain was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation from The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigation Response Team.

Coincidentally, this is not the first time Cain was in the middle of an armed carjacking incident.

In May of 2022, Cain was leaving out of a 7-Eleven to get in his unmarked departmental car when three suspects approached him.

One of the suspects, believed to be 23-year-old Trevon Gardner, was seen on surveillance pulling a gun from his waistband.

He then proceeds to knock Cain to the ground, punching and kicking him before going through his pockets.

All three suspects were later seen on camera getting in his car and speeding off.

The suspects later ended up crash and flipping Cain's car, about a half-a-mile from the carjacking scene.

All three attempted to escape, but two of them, includingGardner and a 16-year-old boy, were caught after a brief search.

In regard to the recent incident, police say there is no body worn camera footage since the officer was in an on-call duty status.